Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 148.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon by 670.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.48. 367,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.01. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

