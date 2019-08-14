Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,770 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.0% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.00 on Wednesday, hitting $270.15. 47,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

