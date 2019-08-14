Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 458.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,105 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 159.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,081.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 129,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118,488 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.74. 46,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,347. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $381.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

