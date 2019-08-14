Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,394 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after buying an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,477,000 after buying an additional 2,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after buying an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $159.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,890,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,640,510. The firm has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

