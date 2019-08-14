Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 138,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,446. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

