Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 180,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 710.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $589.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

