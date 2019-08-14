Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 56000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

