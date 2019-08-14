Lundin Petroleum (STO:LUPE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lundin Petroleum AB (STO:LUPE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $293.00. Lundin Petroleum shares last traded at $279.10, with a volume of 306,165 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 296.98.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile (STO:LUPE)

Lundin Petroleum AB is a Sweden-based company, which explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Company’s main business is the exploration, the development of, and the production of oil and gas. The Company maintains a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in various countries with exposure to exploration opportunities.

