Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Major Shareholder Clinic Carilion Sells 83,861 Shares

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 83,861 shares of Luna Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $470,460.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,431.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clinic Carilion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Clinic Carilion sold 54,495 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $286,098.75.

On Thursday, August 1st, Clinic Carilion sold 45,505 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $242,996.70.

On Monday, July 29th, Clinic Carilion sold 17,178 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $86,233.56.

On Thursday, July 25th, Clinic Carilion sold 14,579 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $72,895.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Clinic Carilion sold 87,960 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $441,559.20.

On Friday, July 19th, Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $151,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $101,077.70.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,917. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.41 million, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 20.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

