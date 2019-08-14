Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down previously from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.25.

REGN stock opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $287.66 and a 52 week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

