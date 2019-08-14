Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 7,576 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 31.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in RingCentral by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in RingCentral by 90.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 51,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total transaction of $6,275,933.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,018 shares in the company, valued at $39,284,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,675,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 288,367 shares in the company, valued at $35,780,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 358,541 shares of company stock worth $43,812,268. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $137.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,437.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $146.38.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

