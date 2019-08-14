Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 77,390 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1,252.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,568 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 326,602 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 709,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.