Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 448,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $20,707,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $12,383,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMCR opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

