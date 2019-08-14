Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $165,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 428,568 shares of company stock worth $46,648,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $89.92 and a 1 year high of $141.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.