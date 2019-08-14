Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1,189.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,742 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $106.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

