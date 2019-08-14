Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after purchasing an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $37,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,650 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.