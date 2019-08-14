Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 12,750 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Axis Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Axis Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Buckingham Research raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

