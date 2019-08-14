Loopring [NEO] Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,545.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $2,545.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.01371044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00093911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

