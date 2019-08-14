Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT traded down $7.06 on Wednesday, hitting $369.94. 277,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $381.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

