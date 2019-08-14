Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc (OTCMKTS:LVVV)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 633,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,129,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc develops and markets consumable energy supplement products primarily in the United States. It offers energy chew products through distributors, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Yorba Linda, California.

