LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Down 5.2%

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.93, 517,704 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 704,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $90,000.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

