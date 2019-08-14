Lition Market Cap Hits $2.55 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $712,157.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,037.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.01873340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.53 or 0.03133955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00763389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00782917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00498226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00139051 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

