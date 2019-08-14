Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 365,900 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,964.76% and a negative return on equity of 139.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

