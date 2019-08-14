Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,500.00.

LN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LN. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Line by 567.3% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after buying an additional 1,626,400 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Line in the 1st quarter worth about $5,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Line by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Line by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 144,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Line stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 67,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25. Line has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $504.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Line will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

