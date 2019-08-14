LIFE Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $23,165.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00269332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.01389295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00093224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000467 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

