Libra Credit (LBA) Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Libra Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Libra Credit’s official website is www.mycred.io

Libra Credit Token Trading

Libra Credit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

