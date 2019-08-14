Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,273,200 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 1,444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.82 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 558,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.77 million, a PE ratio of 119.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

