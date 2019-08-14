Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 302.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

