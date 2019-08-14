Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,113,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 3,298,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. New Street Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.
In other news, Director John W. Dick sold 15,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $370,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $528,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,106 shares of company stock worth $949,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
LBTYA traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 2,225,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,963. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.50.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.