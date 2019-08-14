Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,113,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 3,298,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. New Street Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Dick sold 15,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $370,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $528,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,106 shares of company stock worth $949,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 315,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,147,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,940,000 after acquiring an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,475,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 2,225,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,963. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.50.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.