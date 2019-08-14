Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.68

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 41200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 million and a PE ratio of -33.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,232,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,238,503.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$43,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 851,706 shares in the company, valued at C$734,170.57.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.