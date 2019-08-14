Lethean Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Lethean has a total market cap of $366,944.00 and $857.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00271993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.01411809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 766,128,106 coins and its circulating supply is 696,128,106 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.