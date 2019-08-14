Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.25. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 2,635 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

