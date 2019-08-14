Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Set at $350.00 by SunTrust Banks

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) received a $350.00 price target from investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $7.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.27. 14,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,640. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

