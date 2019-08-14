LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 135,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 72,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

