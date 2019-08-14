Lee Financial Co Has $757,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 98,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Longer Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 141,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 7,038,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,340,383. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

