Lcnb Corp Sells 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,988. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

