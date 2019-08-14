Lcnb Corp Sells 450 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10,079.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,441,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $404,574,000 after purchasing an additional 413,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,162. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.33. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.41.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.