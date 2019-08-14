Lcnb Corp Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,596,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,151,000 after buying an additional 1,648,741 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 816,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

