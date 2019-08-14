Lcnb Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,072,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,041 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after acquiring an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 280.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 592,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 436,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 2,244,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,568,917. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

