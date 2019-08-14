Lcnb Corp Invests $204,000 in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Lcnb Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 6.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,516,000 after purchasing an additional 446,202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 154.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,020,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Welltower by 6.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. 361,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.29. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $88.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

