Lcnb Corp Buys 116 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.67. 170,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.78.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

