Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,361 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $2,118,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.57. 51,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

