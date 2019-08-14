Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 41,745 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,745 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Motco raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,147 shares of company stock worth $5,770,207 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. 786,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

