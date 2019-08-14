Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 105 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

