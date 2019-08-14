Kuai Token (KT) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.92 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.36 million and $8.92 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00269456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.01344777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

