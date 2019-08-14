Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,890 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.86% of B&G Foods worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 52.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.