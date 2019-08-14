Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $13.67 Million Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 572,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,857,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,705,000 after purchasing an additional 533,146 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,543,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,711 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 223,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,393,253. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

