Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $10.75 Million in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 277,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $23,638,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,829. IAA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.