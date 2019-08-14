Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.52% of Mimecast worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

MIME traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 10,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,986,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,167,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $485,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,514.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,870,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

