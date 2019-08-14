Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Korn Ferry worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $490.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.